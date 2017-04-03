Hong Kong Dance Company Brings Back Award-Winning L'Amour Immortel

Following its box-office success in 2015, the Hong Kong Dance Company is bringing back its award-winning grand dance drama L'Amour Immortel to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre from 9 to 11 June 2017. Originally an adaptation of Hong Kong film icon Tsui Hark's most emblematic film A Chinese Ghost Story, L'Amour Immortel has won three Hong Kong Dance Awards 2016, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Dancer, Outstanding Performance by a Male Dancer and Outstanding Set Design for Dance.

