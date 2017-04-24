Hong Kong Dance Company 2017-18 Season Opens

This year, Hong Kong Dance Company opens a new chapter filled with cutting-edge performances and well-loved classics including romantic dance dramas, mindful theatre, family dance drama and a groundbreaking cross-cultural collaboration. As HKDC celebrates its 36th anniversary, the Company injects romance back into the everyday life by rejuvenating traditional Chinese dance with a unique Hong Kong flair.

