HK museum to offer mysterious, colorful aurora shows

A museum in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is set to launch on Monday a new sky show about auroras, offering audiences an opportunity to "experience" the mysterious and colorful light display that only exists in bitterly cold places in high latitude regions. The "Kagaya's Aurora" show will be screened twice a day from Monday to Oct. 30 at the Hong Kong Space Museum's Stanley Ho Space Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.