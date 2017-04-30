HK museum to offer mysterious, colorf...

HK museum to offer mysterious, colorful aurora shows

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A museum in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is set to launch on Monday a new sky show about auroras, offering audiences an opportunity to "experience" the mysterious and colorful light display that only exists in bitterly cold places in high latitude regions. The "Kagaya's Aurora" show will be screened twice a day from Monday to Oct. 30 at the Hong Kong Space Museum's Stanley Ho Space Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC