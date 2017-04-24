HK handover celebrations are about mo...

HK handover celebrations are about more than just money

Saturday Read more: South China Morning Post

Matthew Cheung says the milestone offers an opportunity not just to take stock, but also look ahead, and its real value lies in the community's concerted efforts to make the 20th anniversary a celebration for all Anniversaries evoke all kinds of memories and emotions - and this is certainly the case in 2017 as we mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Many in our community strongly believe that the 20th anniversary is cause for celebration - that we should mark this milestone together as a testament to the considerable progress made over the past two decades, and as a juncture to consider the many opportunities in the years ahead.

