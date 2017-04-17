HK$640 million price tag for handover...

HK$640 million price tag for handover celebrations

Taxpayers in Hong Kong can expect to foot a bill of HK$640 million for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the city's handover from Britain to China, according to the latest official figures. The amount is more than nine times the HK$69 million bill in 2007 for the 10th anniversary, prompting questions on whether the spending this year is necessary.

Chicago, IL

