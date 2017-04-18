Carrie Lam to head to Beijing for one...

Carrie Lam to head to Beijing for one-on-one with country's leaders

Hong Kong's next leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will fly to Beijing on Sunday to receive her official letter of appointment from Premier Li Keqiang. It will be the chief executive-elect's first official trip to the capital since winning the city's leadership election on March 26 with 777 votes from the 1,194-member Election Committee.

Chicago, IL

