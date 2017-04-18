Business bodies split on moves over offsetting

Five major business chambers have agreed to increase their MPF contribution, but are divided on whether to support the cancellation of the offsetting mechanism by setting up a central "fund pool" to pay severance and long service payments. In a meeting yesterday, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Chinese... Five major business chambers have agreed to increase their MPF contribution, but are divided on whether to support the cancellation of the offsetting mechanism by setting up a central "fund pool" to pay severance and long service payments.

