Australia to pursue FTA with China's ...

Australia to pursue FTA with China's Hong Kong: trade minister

The Australian government has announced it will pursue a free trade agreement with China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in an attempt to secure further service export opportunities for Australian businesses. Australia's Trade Minister Steve Ciobo said securing an FTA with the Hong Kong economy would "strengthen the trading partnership" with one of Australia's "most significant" trading partners.

Chicago, IL

