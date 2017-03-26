Xinhua Insight: Greater Bay Area new ...

Xinhua Insight: Greater Bay Area new highlight in China's economy

Industrial experts and officials believe that the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" will provide strong support for an upgraded economy in China and drive economic development in southern China. According to the annual government work report in 2017, China will draw up a plan for the development of a city cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, give full play to the distinctive strengths of Hong Kong and Macao, and elevate their positions and roles in the country's economic development and opening up.

Chicago, IL

