Xinhua Insight: China's national legislature stresses unity around Xi as core

China's top legislator on Wednesday pledged further conformity to the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core. National lawmakers should unite more closely "around the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core," to develop the system of the people's congress and realize the dream of national rejuvenation, said Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, while delivering a work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

