World briefs: Former Egyptian leader Mubarak freed

Six years after his overthrow, former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was freed from detention Friday, dashing the hopes of many who saw his downfall as a sign that Arab leaders could be held accountable for corruption and repression. Mr. Mubarak, 88, left the Cairo military hospital where he had been held since 2013, to go to his mansion, his lawyer said.

