World briefs: Former Egyptian leader ...

World briefs: Former Egyptian leader Mubarak freed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Six years after his overthrow, former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was freed from detention Friday, dashing the hopes of many who saw his downfall as a sign that Arab leaders could be held accountable for corruption and repression. Mr. Mubarak, 88, left the Cairo military hospital where he had been held since 2013, to go to his mansion, his lawyer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC