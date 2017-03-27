Why do HK civil servants still get co...

Why do HK civil servants still get colonial-era perks?

Monday Read more: South China Morning Post

Paul Kammerer says the billions of dollars of taxpayer money being spent on benefits that once made sense for expat officials in a hardship posting defy logic in today's Hong Kong Hong Kong cast off its colonial shackles and became one again with China almost 20 years ago. That's a generation, the time it takes to raise a family or, in monetary terms, the typical length of a mortgage for a flat.

