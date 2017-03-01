UPDATE 1-UK's Mitie sells loss-making healthcare for just 2 pounds
The provider of pest control, property cleaning and security services has had a difficult year, issuing three profit warnings and overhauling its management. It revealed in November it would withdraw from the low-margin home healthcare services market, and said on Wednesday its total writedown on the business and losses from it would be 36.8 million pounds in the current year.
