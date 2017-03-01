Star Wars figures, rubber ducks and T...

Star Wars figures, rubber ducks and Thomas the Tank Engine trains might come from different fantasy worlds, but they have one thing in common: they were all made in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Museum of History's three month toy exhibition is set to launch on Thursday, which features over 2,000 playthings from the last century, many of them made in Hong Kong.

