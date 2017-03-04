Sleeping Dogs Movie in Development wi...

Sleeping Dogs Movie in Development with Donnie Yen

Being a Hong Konger, I had a lot more fun than usual with Square Enix's GTA-in-China title, Sleeping Dogs . Now the news is that the Ip Man himself, Donnie Yen, wants to move the franchise to the big screen.

