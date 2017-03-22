Shock and awe: first impressions of A...

Shock and awe: first impressions of Art Basel Hong Kong 2017

South China Morning Post

There's stunning and enticing art aplenty at this year's fair, and from some big names too. Shen Shaomin's installation Summit and Shi Guorui's stark camera obscura images of Hong Kong are among works that caught our eye We are in a very different world today than we were a year ago, but that may not be immediately apparent at Art Basel Hong Kong 2017.

