Shangri-La and Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris Are First in Industry With "Warmer Welcomes"

At an exclusive reception at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Acting President of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Madhu Rao and Rakesh Sarna, MD and CEO Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris officially launched "Warmer Welcomes" - the integration of Shangri-La's Golden Circle and Taj's InnerCircle loyalty programmes across a portfolio of over 200 hotels under the Shangri-La and Taj brands.

