Race to be Hong Kong's next leader ki...

Race to be Hong Kong's next leader kicks off

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

As the majority of the city watches from the sidelines, a 1,195-person strong committee will begin deliberating over which of three candidates should be the next Chief Executive of Hong Kong. But the real decision will be made in Beijing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC