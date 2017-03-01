Race to be Hong Kong's next leader kicks off
As the majority of the city watches from the sidelines, a 1,195-person strong committee will begin deliberating over which of three candidates should be the next Chief Executive of Hong Kong. But the real decision will be made in Beijing.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
