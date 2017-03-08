Police round up 11 thought to have he...

Police round up 11 thought to have helped mainlanders get UK visas

Monday Mar 6

Police have arrested 11 people thought to be key to a scamming syndicate that has helped mainlanders get UK visas via the British consulate in Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Guangdong police rounded up the suspects in the joint operation in the city and the mainland last week, according to police.

Chicago, IL

