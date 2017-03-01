Made in Hong Kong: toy exhibition tells the history of an industry

Three-month display showcases tradition of city as a 'toy town', and aims to attract more young people into the business Star Wars figurines, rubber ducks and Thomas the Tank Engine trains may come from different fantasy worlds, but they all have one thing in common: they were once made in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Museum of History's three-month exhibition - titled The Legend of Hong Kong Toys - will open on Thursday , featuring over 2,000 playthings from the last century, with origins that can be traced back to the city.

