Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor wins Hong Kong chief executive election7 min ago

Hong Kong, March 26 Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Sunday won the election of the fifth-term chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region . Lam garnered 777 of 1,163 valid votes, followed by Tsang Chun-wah with 365 and Woo Kwok-hing with 21, Xinhua news agency quoted Hong Kong SAR Electoral Affairs Commission as saying.

