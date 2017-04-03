Hong Kong's chief executive-elect Carrie Lam. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong's chief executive-elect Car...

Hong Kong's chief executive-elect Carrie Lam.

Premier Li Keqiang has expressed confidence that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor can unite Hong Kong as the central government on Friday appointed her to become the city's next chief executive on July 1. "The election result in favour of Lam fully reflects the widespread recognition, trust and A expectation across all sectors in Hong Kong society," Li told a State Council meeting on Friday. Li said: "The [central authorities] believe that after she becomes chief executive, she will definitely be able to unite and lead the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and people from all walks of life in Hong Kong."

