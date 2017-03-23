Hong Kong tycoon Li chokes up as he reflects on economy

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings company, speaks during a press conference to announce the companies' annual results in Hong Kong, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings company, speaks during a press conference to announce the companies' annual results in Hong Kong, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.