Hong Kong tycoon Li chokes up as he reflects on economy

Wednesday Mar 22

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing had an emotional moment Wednesday as he reflected on the weak state of the financial hub's economy. The 88-year-old tycoon appeared to get choked up as he spoke at a news conference following the release of his company's annual results.

