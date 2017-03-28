Hong Kong to arrest democracy protest leaders
Hong Kong's new chief executive Carrie Lam waves after she won the Hong Kong chief executive election in Hong Kong After being selection by an approximately 1,200 person large election committee, Lam will take office in July, becoming the semi-autonomous city's fourth leader since British colonial control ended in 1997. And Carrie Lam openly admitted at the very beginning of her election scheme, that she will continue with the current system handed down by the current CE .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC