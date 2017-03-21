Hong Kong leadership rivals clash ahe...

Hong Kong leadership rivals clash ahead of 'unfair' vote

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hong Kong's leadership candidates faced off in a live television debate on Tuesday as criticism mounts over an appointment process skewed towards Beijing, bypassing the vast majority of voters. Hong Kong's three leadership candidates John Tsang, Carrie Lam and ex-judge Woo Kwok-hing join hands as they arrive at a studio before facing off in their first televised debate in Hong Kong on Mar 14, 2017.

