Hong Kong leadership rivals clash ahead of 'unfair' vote
Hong Kong's leadership candidates faced off in a live television debate on Tuesday as criticism mounts over an appointment process skewed towards Beijing, bypassing the vast majority of voters. Hong Kong's three leadership candidates John Tsang, Carrie Lam and ex-judge Woo Kwok-hing join hands as they arrive at a studio before facing off in their first televised debate in Hong Kong on Mar 14, 2017.
Discussions
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
