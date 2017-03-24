Hong Kong charges captain over Singapore army vehicles
Singapore Armed Forces Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles, seen covered in grey and blue tarpaulins, are unloaded following their arrival at the PSA West Coast terminal port in Singapore on January 30, 2017, after being impounded in Hong Kong last November. -AFP filepic HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Friday charged a ship's captain over the transport of nine Singapore armoured troop carriers without a proper licence, which embroiled the two cities and China in a diplomatic dispute.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
