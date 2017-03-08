China's premier: Hong Kong independen...

China's premier: Hong Kong independence calls 'will lead nowhere'

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: KAEF

China's second highest-ranking politician criticized calls for Hong Kong independence in a speech to the nation's parliament Sunday. Speaking at the opening of the annual National People's Congress, Premier Li Keqiang said calls from within the city to go it alone would "lead nowhere."

