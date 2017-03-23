Carrie Lam is considered the front runner in the chief executive race. Photo: Sam Tsang

The Post put questions to the candidates about their priorities, inclusiveness, resignation, independence, housing and foreign judges; John Tsang Chun-wah declined to take part, citing a tight schedule If you are elected, what do you plan to do in your first 100 days? What will be your top priority? Woo: My top priority is to reboot the political reform process so that the chief executive can be elected by universal suffrage in 2022. Until and unless this bone of contention over democratisation is resolved, the government will remain a lame duck bogged down by a dysfunctional Legislative Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.