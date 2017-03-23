Carrie Lam is considered the front ru...

Carrie Lam is considered the front runner in the chief executive race. Photo: Sam Tsang

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: South China Morning Post

The Post put questions to the candidates about their priorities, inclusiveness, resignation, independence, housing and foreign judges; John Tsang Chun-wah declined to take part, citing a tight schedule If you are elected, what do you plan to do in your first 100 days? What will be your top priority? Woo: My top priority is to reboot the political reform process so that the chief executive can be elected by universal suffrage in 2022. Until and unless this bone of contention over democratisation is resolved, the government will remain a lame duck bogged down by a dysfunctional Legislative Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC