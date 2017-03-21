Art Basel Hong Kong will be a test of market for high-end art

Asia's biggest art fair, Art Basel Hong Kong, will test market for high-end works in face of economic headwinds With more art bought through private sale than at auction in 2016, there could be a lot of action at art fair, which opens to VIPS first, and at the scores of gallery exhibitions riding on its coattails Top dealers, billionaire collectors, museum directors and maybe even a few Hollywood film stars will congregate at the Hong Kong Convention Centre from tomorrow as Art Basel Hong Kong kicks off.

