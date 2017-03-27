Activists: Hong Kong to arrest democracy protest leaders

Hong Kong's Chief Executive elect Carrie Lam speaks after meeting with current chief executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquarter in Hong Kong, Monday, March 27, 2017. The candidate favored by China's Communist leadership was chosen as Hong Kong's new leader on Sunday, in the first such vote since huge pro-democracy protests erupted over the semiautonomous Chinese city's election system in 2014.

