A selection not an election': Pro-Beijing committee picks loyalist to lead Hong Kong

Carrie Lam greets a member of Hong Kong's election committee outside a polling station on Sunday. On Sunday, less than 1,200 mostly pro-Beijing elites chose a new leader for the 7.3 million people of Hong Kong: Carrie Lam, a Beijing loyalist who is expected to follow the central government's instructions to the letter.

