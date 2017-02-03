Why campaigning for Hong Kong's top job is a form of theatre

Candidates for Hong Kong's chief executive election in 2017: Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, John Tsang Chun-wah, Woo Kwok-hing and Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee. Pictures: SCMP In less than two months, the Election Committee's 1,200 members will help choose the fourth chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.