Sustaining attention to human rights ...

Sustaining attention to human rights violations in China

Friday Feb 24

After another year marked by enforced disappearances, denial of due process, and continued efforts to suppress human rights, we call on your delegation to join with other States to take collective, coordinated action at the 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council to hold China accountable for its human rights record. One year ago today, the High Commissioner released a statement calling on China to address a wide range of human rights violations.

Chicago, IL

