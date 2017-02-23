Senior lawmakers laud legislature's w...

Senior lawmakers laud legislature's work in 2016

Senior Chinese legislators on Thursday heard a report on the work of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which will be submitted to the annual session of the 12th NPC in March. At panel discussions reviewing the report, lawmakers said the national legislature had made achievements in implementing central authorities' decisions, including dealing with the Liaoning electoral fraud, adopting an interpretation of Article 104 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and approving pilot supervisory system reform.

Chicago, IL

