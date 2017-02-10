Ray of hope' as Hong Kong recognises first Syrian refugee in the city
The person, who cannot be identified due to serious security concerns, travelled more than 7,000km to seek refuge in Hong Kong Hong Kong has recognised its first Syrian refugee in the city, offering what rights advocates see as a rare "ray of hope" during a time of international controversy surrounding the acceptance of those displaced by war in the Middle East. The Syrian, who travelled more than 7,000km to seek shelter in Hong Kong and had to wait for about a year for the refugee claim to be substantiated, cannot be identified by name or gender due to serious security concerns.
