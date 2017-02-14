Nominations for HK chief executive election open

The nomination period for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 's fifth term chief executive election started on Tuesday and will run until March 1. "A nomination form must be subscribed by no less than 150 members of the Election Committee and each member can nominate only one candidate," a Registration and Electoral Office spokesman said. According to Hong Kong Basic Law, a Chinese citizen of no less than 40 years of age who is a permanent resident of Hong Kong SAR with no right of abode in any foreign country and has ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for a continuous period of no less than 20 years, is eligible to be nominated as a candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.