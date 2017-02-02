Naperville man sentenced for lying about Communist Party membership
A Naperville man was fined $20,000 for gaining U.S. citizenship without disclosing his onetime membership in China's Communist Party. Lu Lin, 60, of the 4200 block of Colton Circle, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang to spend one day in jail, said Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago.
