Marc Schr er has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage at...

Marc Schroer has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage at Shangri-La's Hambantota Resort & Spa in Ambalantota, Sri Lanka Shangri-La's Hambantota Resort & Spa, Sri Lanka has announced that Nonky Tejapermana and Marc Schroer have joined the team as the resort's new Executive Chef and Director of Food & Beverages, respectively. With a wealth of luxury hospitality experience spanning over twenty years, the new female Executive Chef and dynamic director will bring a host of innovative ideas and culinary expertise to Sri Lanka's newest luxury opening.

