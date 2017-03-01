Johnson should respect sanctity of oaths

Why is Boris Johnson worried about the Legislative Council oath saga from last year? Writing in a British government report on Hong Kong, the foreign secretary has expressed concern about the Legco row that saw localist lawmakers-elect Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and Yau Wai-ching being disqualified from taking their seats. As a Tory, Johnson should have understood perfectly well why they were kicked out of Legco - for refusing to swear according to the legal oath of office, for declaring Hong Kong's independence, and for insulting the Chinese nation.

