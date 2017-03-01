Johnson should respect sanctity of oaths

Johnson should respect sanctity of oaths

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: South China Morning Post

Why is Boris Johnson worried about the Legislative Council oath saga from last year? Writing in a British government report on Hong Kong, the foreign secretary has expressed concern about the Legco row that saw localist lawmakers-elect Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and Yau Wai-ching being disqualified from taking their seats. As a Tory, Johnson should have understood perfectly well why they were kicked out of Legco - for refusing to swear according to the legal oath of office, for declaring Hong Kong's independence, and for insulting the Chinese nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC