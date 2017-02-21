Hong Kong's former chief executive ha...

Hong Kong's former chief executive has been found guilty of misconduct in office

Friday Feb 17

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang Yam-kuen has been found guilty of misconduct in office, making him the first chief executive to be convicted in a criminal trial. A nine-member jury found Tsang guilty on Friday of one count of misconduct in public office between 2010 and 2012, when he was Hong Kong's leader.

Chicago, IL

