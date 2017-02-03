Hong Kong wheels out pilot food truck scheme with 16 vendors

Super grilled squid by Mui Conina Lok Man, sakura shrimp umami sauce fried rice by Mitsu Company, five-colour dumplings by Ma Ma Dumplings, signature dragon fruit bowl. HONG KONG: Hong Kong's long-awaited pilot food truck scheme will get off the ground on Friday , with an initial 16 trucks parked at eight tourist locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.