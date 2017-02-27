Hong Kong delegation scouts out inves...

Hong Kong delegation scouts out investment

A business delegation from Hong Kong that arrived on Sunday wrapped up its whistle-stop tour yesterday after meeting Cambodian government officials and local business associations to discuss avenues for greater investment across a broad range of sectors, especially real estate development. The delegation, led by Ma Siu-cheung, undersecretary for development for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, comprised representatives of 14 companies on a mission to learn more about investment potential in Cambodian urban planning, infrastructure and real estate.

