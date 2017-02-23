Hong Kong, Canada continue enhancing ties
Kathy Chan, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office delivers her welcoming remarks at a Lunar New Year reception last Thursday in Toronto. NA LI / CHINA DAILY Hong Kong and Canada will continue to enhance economic, human and cultural ties in 2017, Kathy Chan, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office said at a Lunar New Year reception hosted by HKETO and the Hong Kong Tourism Board last Thursday in Toronto.
