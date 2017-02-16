Hong Kong Arts Festival to Present European Premiere of DATONG - THE...

Hong Kong Arts Festival will present the European premiere of Chan Hing-yan's three-act chamber opera, Datong - The Chinese Utopia in London this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Datong - The Chinese Utopia tells the incredible story of the utopian philosopher and constitutional reformer in China, Kang Youwei, and his pioneering daughter, Kang Tongbi.

