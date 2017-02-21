Former top Hong Kong official sentenced to 20 months in prison
Hong Kong's former leader has been jailed for 20 months, becoming the city's highest-ranking official to be put behind bars. Donald Tsang, who was Chief Executive from 2005 to 2012, was jailed by the High Court for 20 months after he was found guilty by a jury of misconduct in public office, according to broadcaster RTHK.
