Former Hong Kong leader remanded in custody ahead of sentencing

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang, the highest-ranking ex-official to be charged in the city's history, was remanded in custody on Monday ahead of his sentencing later this week for misconduct in public office. A nine-person jury had earlier found that Tsang failed to disclose private rental negotiations with property tycoon Bill Wong Cho-bau while his cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting licence for a now defunct radio company, Wave Media, in which Wong was a major shareholder.

