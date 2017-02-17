'Fantastic' 2015 Burgundy vintage hig...

'Fantastic' 2015 Burgundy vintage highlighted in HK

Tuesday Feb 14

The upcoming annual Bourgogne Week in Hong Kong will highlight the much-anticipated "fantastic" 2015 Burgundy vintage as well as the "excellent" wines of 2014. Over 20 trade and consumer events aimed at broadening Hong Kong's wine lovers' knowledge will be in full flow from 27 February-3 March as the Bourgogne Wine Board returns with its annual Bourgogne Week.

Chicago, IL

