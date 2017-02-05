Dr Tan Tieniu, Deputy Director of the Central Government's Liaison...
He learnt about ASTRI's 'Five plus One' technology strategy which consists of Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Next Generation Network and Health Technologies, along with the institute's role as a branch of the China National Engineering Research Centre. He commended ASTRI's role as a centre of excellence in driving technological innovation that is benefitting not just and the country, but also the wider region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC