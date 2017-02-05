Dr Tan Tieniu, Deputy Director of the...

Dr Tan Tieniu, Deputy Director of the Central Government's Liaison...

He learnt about ASTRI's 'Five plus One' technology strategy which consists of Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Next Generation Network and Health Technologies, along with the institute's role as a branch of the China National Engineering Research Centre. He commended ASTRI's role as a centre of excellence in driving technological innovation that is benefitting not just and the country, but also the wider region.

