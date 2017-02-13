.com | 'Unfair' Hong Kong election sparks fresh democracy calls

.com | 'Unfair' Hong Kong election sp...

The vote for Hong Kong's new leader kicks off this week, but most of its 3.8 million-strong electorate will have no say in choosing the winner, prompting calls for an overhaul of a system skewed towards Beijing. It is the first leadership vote since mass pro-democracy protests in 2014 failed to win political reform and comes as fears grow that China is tightening its grip on semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

